AP sources: Oilers sign Hyman, Barrie; Vegas re-ups Martinez

The Edmonton Oilers have agreed to sign forward Zach Hyman to a seven-year, $38.5 million contract, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the signing can’t be announced until the NHL’s free-agency period begins later in the day.

The long-anticipated move comes after the Connor McDavid-led Oilers lacked secondary scoring as they were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Winnipeg Jets. Hyman has topped 20 goals in two of his six NHL seasons. He has 15 goals and and 33 points in 43 games last season.

Edmonton also re-signed defenseman Tyson Barrie before he was eligible to become a free agent, and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Martinez is also staying put.

A person with direct knowledge of the deal told The AP that Martinez signed a three-year, $15.75 million contract with an annual salary cap hit of $5.25 million. A different person with direct knowledge of Barrie’s deal said the 10th-year player signed a three-year, $13.5 million contract.

Both people spoke on the condition of anonymity because the signings have not yet been announced.

Barrie returns for a second season in Edmonton after he topped 40 points for the fifth time in his 10-year career.

Martinez returns for a second full season with the Golden Knights a day after the team freed up salary cap space by trading goalie Marc-Andre Fleury to the Chicago Blackhawks.

He had nine goals and 23 assists in 53 games to top 30 points for the third time in his 12-year career. Martinez also scored four times in the Golden Knights’ playoff run, which ended with Vegas losing to Montreal in the semifinal.

Another defenseman was on the move, with the Blackhawks trading Nikita Zadorov to Calgary for a 2022 third-round pick.

