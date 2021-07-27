Yankees All-Star Aaron Judge returns from COVID-19 IL

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge and backup catcher Kyle Higashioka have been reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced the moves before Tuesday night’s game at Tampa Bay. Judge started in right field and batted second against the Rays.

Both went on the IL July 16.

Judge and Higashioka took batting practice on Monday’s off day at Steinbrenner Field, the Yankees’ spring training complex, in Tampa, Florida.

The Yankees (51-47) started Tuesday 9½ games behind AL East-leading Boston and eight back of the second-place Rays.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

