Sports Betting Line

Sports
Associated Press24
MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -182 Washington +159
Milwaukee -135 at PITTSBURGH +115
at N.Y. METS -125 Atlanta +108
Cincinnati -114 at CHICAGO CUBS -103
L.A. Dodgers -132 at SAN FRANCISCO +115
American League
at MINNESOTA -147 Detroit +130
Houston -130 at SEATTLE +113
at TAMPA BAY -140 N.Y. Yankees +123
at BOSTON -137 Toronto +120
Chicago White Sox -177 at KANSAS CITY +156
Interleague
at CLEVELAND -114 St. Louis -103
at SAN DIEGO -145 Oakland +128
at BALTIMORE -130 Miami +110
Arizona -110 at TEXAS -110
at L.A. ANGELS -211 Colorado +178

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

All Blacks to play US Eagles at FedEx Field in October

Associated Press

Broncos CEO says team’s ownership will be settled next year

Associated Press

Mariners hire Catie Griggs as president of business ops

Associated Press