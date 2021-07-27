OSHP Enforces Move Over Law, Completes Six-State Trooper Project

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Ohio State Highway Patrol took part in a six-state trooper project that focused on the Move Over enforcement.

The week-long initiative ended Saturday, July 24.

The Move Over Law is enforced in the state of Ohio which requires drivers to move over and slow down when a vehicle with flashing lights is on the side of the road.

“During the initiative, troopers were out on the roads and making sure that everyone was slowing down but more importantly moving over. That’s an Ohio law now. If you see flashing lights on the side of the road, whether it be one of us, tow truck or any kind of flashing lights you’re required to move over. If you can’t move over, you have to slow down,” OSHP Trooper Brice Nihiser said.

Across the state, hundreds of violations were cited. In district seven, which includes 12 counties including Muskingum, Coshocton, Guernsey and Morgan, there were 55 violations. The violations contributed to motorists who didn’t move over or slow down. By moving over, drivers reduce the risk of harmful crashes with stationary vehicles and people alongside the roads.

“More importantly, it’s the right thing to do. We’re out there on the sides of the road just trying to make sure everyone is safe. At the end of the day, we just have to make sure that we’re looking out for each other because those types of crashes turn deadly,” Nihiser said.

The OSHP reminds motorists to follow this law as well as always wear your seatbelt, drive sober and not drive distracted. You can find more information on the OSHP and statistics at its website.