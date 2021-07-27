Double homicide investigation in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ohio- Morgan County Sheriff Douglas McGrath said his office is investigating a double homicide.

Sheriff McGrath said early Tuesday morning, two deceased bodies were discovered in two different locations, at the Equine area of the Appalachian Hills Wildlife area in Morgan County, formerly known as AEP Recreation Lands.

Authorities said on Monday, July 26, a family member filed a Missing Persons report on her son and his girlfriend, both from the Pickaway County area.

Authorities said the couple had come to Morgan County to camp and about 3 weeks ago had lost contact with their family.

Sheriff McGrath said the bodies have been taken to the Licking County Coroner’s Office for autopsies.

The names of the victims are being withheld at this time pending positive identification and family notification.

Authorities said a male suspect was taken into custody and is awaiting formal charges.