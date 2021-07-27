City of Zanesville continues its Summer Concert Series

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Secrest Auditorium and Music Hall has been hosting its summer concert series since the beginning of July and is looking to host its next one on Thursday, July 29.

The first two concerts were well attended with about 2,000 people at the first one and around 3,500 people at the last one. With the help of the community and sponsors, Mayor Don Mason said the concerts have been well attended.

“This is sponsored and funded. This is not your tax payer dollars, these are contributions from people who believe in the community,” Zanesville Mayor Don Mason said. “I think the outdoor concert is a safer way of having a fun venue than being crammed in a building.”

The idea was brought upon in hopes of getting people back out after the Covid-19 pandemic. Secrest manager Rick Sabine and Mayor Mason got together in 2020 and discussed how they could enhance the auditorium and bring in more music venues in the future.

“And all the sudden you started cooking up a good stew here of music, food and beverages,” Mason said. “I’ve got to really show the public that this building, facility and venue can be used for so much more. I would love to see dancing divas, other musicals, and high school concerts. There are a lot of things I think we can do.”

The Hillbilly Way will be performing Thursday. The event will be from 4:30 to 9:00 p.m. with the band performing at 6:30 p.m. Food vendors and a beer garden will be available.

Mayor Mason reminds anyone who attends to not bring outside alcohol as it will violate the cities liquor license