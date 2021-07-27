Chiefs QB Mahomes becomes part of Sporting KC club ownership

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes has become part of MLS club Sporting Kansas City’s ownership group.

The Chiefs quarterback and 2018 NFL MVP had his stake in the soccer team announced Tuesday.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join Sporting Kansas City’s ownership team and strengthen my connection to the fans and the city I love,” Mahomes said in a statement. “Sporting is a community-oriented club and I am excited to continue supporting the growth of soccer in Kansas City.”

Mahomes also is a part owner of baseball’s Kansas City Royals and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, is a co-owner of the women’s soccer club Kansas City NWSL. In 2019, Mahomes established the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of children.

“Patrick is a tremendous ambassador for Kansas City and we are delighted to welcome him to the Sporting Club ownership group,” Cliff Illig, principal owner of Sporting KC, said in a statement. “In addition to achieving excellence on the field, he is deeply committed to giving back to the community and elevating the sport of soccer.

“Patrick is also accustomed to cultivating a winning culture, and we look forward to contending for championships at Children’s Mercy Park well into the future.”

Mahomes led the Chiefs to the 2019 NFL championship and a loss this year in the Super Bowl to Tampa Bay.

Sporting Kansas City is owned by Sporting Club, an entity comprised of local business and community leaders.

