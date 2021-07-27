Chief Coury: Two Juveniles Charged in Shooting Death of Zanesville Man

Zanesville Police Chief Tony Coury announced Tuesday that charges have been filed against two juveniles in the shooting death of a Zanesville man.

Coury says Bobby Colvin and Rodreigez Tanner, both 17-years-old and both thought to be from Columbus each face Tampering with Evidence, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Obstructing Official Business, all with Firearm Specifications.

The two are charged in connection with the shooting death of 20-year-old Tyrel Saunders at Dairy Mart on Pine Street Friday night. The two suspects remain in custody.