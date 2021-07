An area coach receives recognition from the Ohio High School Athletic Association for acting as a role model for student-athletes and others.

New Concord Girl’s Golf Coach Rich Bubenchik was one of twelve coaches to receive the OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Award in girls sports. 12 others received the award for boys sports.

Bubenchik was selected for the award through the coaches association which is sanctioned by the OHSAA.