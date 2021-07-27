First Round of ZDGA Jr. Amateur Underway

Local Sports Sports
Nichole Hannahs49

Young golfers around our area are competing in a two-day tournament for a chance to win college scholarships.

The first round of the Zanesville Golf District Associations Junior Amateur got underway at Vista Golf Course on Tuesday.

In the junior boys division 17-year-old Jaret Talbot leads the way shooting a 73 for the first round. He was followed by 16-year-old Jack Porter with a 74 and 12-year-old Gavin Gress with a 75. Gress was last week’s 11-12 age group winner in the ZDGA 14 and under tournament. They tee off Wednesday at Eaglesticks just after 10:30am.

In the girls division 17-year-old Gracie Milam leads the pack with a 75. 16-year-old Riley McKenzie is in second place shooting a 79 and 17-year-old Meg Saffell holds 3rd place with an 80. They begin their second round just before 11:30am on Wednesday.

Finally in the men’s collegiate division 18-year-old Braden Smith and Riley Norris both shot an 83 and 20-year-old Clay Davis shot an 84. They’ll begin their second round at 10:06am.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Nichole Hannahs

Related Posts

Broncos CEO says team’s ownership will be settled next year

Associated Press

Vegas trades Fleury to Chicago as goalie carousel spins

Associated Press

Titans’ Vrabel good with player vaccinations entering camp

Associated Press