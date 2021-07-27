First Round of ZDGA Jr. Amateur Underway

Young golfers around our area are competing in a two-day tournament for a chance to win college scholarships.

The first round of the Zanesville Golf District Associations Junior Amateur got underway at Vista Golf Course on Tuesday.

In the junior boys division 17-year-old Jaret Talbot leads the way shooting a 73 for the first round. He was followed by 16-year-old Jack Porter with a 74 and 12-year-old Gavin Gress with a 75. Gress was last week’s 11-12 age group winner in the ZDGA 14 and under tournament. They tee off Wednesday at Eaglesticks just after 10:30am.

In the girls division 17-year-old Gracie Milam leads the pack with a 75. 16-year-old Riley McKenzie is in second place shooting a 79 and 17-year-old Meg Saffell holds 3rd place with an 80. They begin their second round just before 11:30am on Wednesday.

Finally in the men’s collegiate division 18-year-old Braden Smith and Riley Norris both shot an 83 and 20-year-old Clay Davis shot an 84. They’ll begin their second round at 10:06am.