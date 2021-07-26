Sports Betting Line

Sports
MLB
MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Milwaukee -135 at PITTSBURGH +118
at PHILADELPHIA -118 Washington +102
at N.Y. METS -125 Atlanta +105
at CHICAGO CUBS -157 Cincinnati +139
L.A. Dodgers -135 at SAN FRANCISCO +118
American League
at TAMPA BAY -161 N.Y. Yankees +146
Toronto -125 at BOSTON +105
at MINNESOTA -216 Detroit +187
Chicago White Sox -137 at KANSAS CITY +123
Houston -125 at SEATTLE +105
Interleague
Miami -127 at BALTIMORE +112
at CLEVELAND -108 St. Louis -106
at TEXAS -147 Arizona +133
at L.A. ANGELS -130 Colorado +115
at SAN DIEGO -130 Oakland +110

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Avatar
Associated Press

