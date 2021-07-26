Sports Betting Line

|MLB
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Milwaukee
|-135
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+118
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-118
|Washington
|+102
|at N.Y. METS
|-125
|Atlanta
|+105
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-157
|Cincinnati
|+139
|L.A. Dodgers
|-135
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+118
|American League
|at TAMPA BAY
|-161
|N.Y.
|Yankees
|+146
|Toronto
|-125
|at
|BOSTON
|+105
|at MINNESOTA
|-216
|Detroit
|+187
|Chicago White Sox
|-137
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+123
|Houston
|-125
|at
|SEATTLE
|+105
|Interleague
|Miami
|-127
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+112
|at CLEVELAND
|-108
|St.
|Louis
|-106
|at TEXAS
|-147
|Arizona
|+133
|at L.A. ANGELS
|-130
|Colorado
|+115
|at SAN DIEGO
|-130
|Oakland
|+110
