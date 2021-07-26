ZPD Police Chief releases names of two suspects Involved in Friday Night Fatal Shooting

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Zanesville Police Department released the names of the two suspects that were involved in Friday night’s fatal shooting at the Dairy Mart at 714 Pine Street.

Police Chief Tony Coury said 17-year-old Bobby Colvin and 17-year-old Rodreigez Tanner are being held in the Muskingum County Juvenile Detention Center.

Charges have not been filed yet.

Coury said he believes both suspects are from the Columbus area.

“These guys are not local guys. Somebody brings them here. For some reason they’re here in Zanesville. If they’re being invited here they need to stop being invited here. Don’t bring Columbus problems to Zanesville,” ZPD Police Chief Tony Coury said.

Coury was told Monday morning that officers arrived on scene in approximately 80 seconds after the call went out.

20-year-old Tyrel Saunders was shot more than once in the torso area. He was pronounced dead at Genesis Hospital.

“There’s no need for gun violence. The three homicides this year, every suspect and every victim is under the age of 25-years-old,” Coury said. “I’m getting tired of telling mothers and fathers that I’m fighting justice for their kids.”

Coury hopes to have charges filed against the two suspects by Monday evening or Tuesday.