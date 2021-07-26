ZPD Police Chief releases names of two suspects Involved in Friday Night Fatal Shooting

Local News
Natalie Comer93

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Zanesville Police Department released the names of the two suspects that were involved in Friday night’s fatal shooting at the Dairy Mart at 714 Pine Street.

Police Chief Tony Coury said 17-year-old Bobby Colvin and 17-year-old Rodreigez Tanner are being held in the Muskingum County Juvenile Detention Center.

 Charges have not been filed yet. 

Coury said he believes both suspects are from the Columbus area. 

“These guys are not local guys. Somebody brings them here. For some reason they’re here in Zanesville. If they’re being invited here they need to stop being invited here. Don’t bring Columbus problems to Zanesville,” ZPD Police Chief Tony Coury said.

Coury was told Monday morning that officers arrived on scene in approximately 80 seconds after the call went out. 

20-year-old Tyrel Saunders was shot more than once in the torso area. He was pronounced dead at Genesis Hospital. 

“There’s no need for gun violence. The three homicides this year, every suspect and every victim is under the age of 25-years-old,” Coury said. “I’m getting tired of telling mothers and fathers that I’m fighting justice for their kids.” 

Coury hopes to have charges filed against the two suspects by Monday evening or Tuesday. 

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Natalie Comer
Natalie Comer
Natalie grew up in Martinsburg, WV and graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in Journalism emphasizing in broadcast. During her time at WVU, she worked and interned with WVU Athletics Video, where she helped with video production on game days. Her senior year of college, she was the Sports Reporter/Anchor for “WVU News,” an Emmy-award winning newscast produced by journalism students. Natalie is a huge sports fanatic. She is a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins, but when it comes to football, she cheers on the LA Rams. Her dream job is to be a reporter in the NHL.

Related Posts

Power Outage Reported on North End of Zanesville.

George Hiotis

Cast of Hayfever prepares for Upcoming Play

Natalie Comer

The Barn hosting all-day Veterans Appreciation Event Today

Gunnar Consol