Muller tosses 5 scoreless, Braves beat Mets 2-0 in 1st of 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Muller threw five scoreless innings to earn his second big league win, helping the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 2-0 on Monday afternoon in the opener of a doubleheader with seven-inning games.

Muller (2-3) allowed the Mets to advance just two runners as far as second base.

The 23-year-old rookie gave up four hits and walked two while striking out three. He struck out Pete Alonso and Michael Conforto to strand a pair of runners in the third. Muller got help defensively from Austin Riley in the fifth, when the third baseman leaped to snare Alonso’s high chopper to begin an inning-ending double play.

Tyler Matzek threw a perfect sixth for the Braves. Will Smith allowed a one-out single to Tomas Nido before getting James McCann to hit into a double play to earn his 20th save.

Muller also helped Atlanta score the first run with a single off Marcus Stroman (7-9) in the third inning for his first major league hit. Joc Pederson followed with an RBI double. Stroman allowed two runs on eight hits and one walk with four strikeouts over five innings.

Dansby Swanson led off the fourth with a double. His shot high off the center field wall was initially ruled a homer. Kevin Pillar threw the ball into the infield and Swanson was tagged by shortstop Jonathan Villar. Crew chief Doug Eddings overruled, awarding Swanson second base.

Stephen Vogt followed with a single and Swanson scored when Orlando Arcia beat out the back end of a potential double play grounder.

Freddie Freeman and Guillermo Heredia each had two hits for the Braves.

Villar reached base in all three plate appearances via a single and two walks for the Mets.

PITCHERS WHO RAKE

Muller and Stroman helped their own cause in the third. With Heredia on second following a leadoff double, Muller showed bunt before pulling back and hitting through the drawn-in infield for his milestone hit. Stroman led off the bottom half with a well-placed bunt single down the third base line.

It marked the third straight day in which two starting pitchers had a hit in the same game. Lance Lynn and Brandon Woodruff did so for the Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers Sunday. Merrill Kelly and Alec Mills each doubled for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: LHP Drew Smyly (left knee) played catch Monday and could still start for the Braves on Thursday. Smyly left Saturday’s start after four innings due to soreness. … RHP Ian Anderson (right shoulder) threw from 120 feet Monday and is scheduled to throw from 150 feet Tuesday.

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (right forearm) threw again Monday, one day after he threw his first side session since going on the injured list July 18. Manager Luis Rojas said deGrom would likely throw another side session soon. … RHP Carlos Carrasco (right hamstring), who threw three scoreless innings for Triple-A Syracuse Sunday, could make his Mets debut this weekend.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Charlie Morton (9-3, 3.65 ERA) will look to win his fifth straight decision in the third game of the five-game series.

Mets: TBD.

