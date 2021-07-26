MCLS to open back Meeting Rooms for the Public

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County Library Systems are opening back its meeting rooms to the public starting next month. 

However, community members can book and reserve rooms now. In addition to the John McIntire Library, the Dresden, New Concord and Duncan Falls/Philo branches are accepting reservations for its meeting rooms. 

“Public libraries in general many times serve as a hub for the community to connect people to each other and our meeting rooms are a great way to make that happen. The library is a wonderful place for community members to come together and meet,” MCLS Marketing and Community Relations Director Sean Fennell said.

The John McIntire Library has three large meeting rooms, study rooms and an auditorium. Some rooms come with technology but individuals also have the opportunity to reserve other devices for the room. 

“We see a lot of variety of events happening at the library between library programming which is happening all the time, but there are also really wonderful public meetings that happen. Also, just private meetings where people come together and this is a wonderful place for that to happen,” Fennell said.

To reserve a meeting room you can visit the MCLS website

Natalie grew up in Martinsburg, WV and graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in Journalism emphasizing in broadcast. During her time at WVU, she worked and interned with WVU Athletics Video, where she helped with video production on game days. Her senior year of college, she was the Sports Reporter/Anchor for “WVU News,” an Emmy-award winning newscast produced by journalism students. Natalie is a huge sports fanatic. She is a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins, but when it comes to football, she cheers on the LA Rams. Her dream job is to be a reporter in the NHL.

