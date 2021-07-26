MCCF Offers FAFSA Assistance to Recent High School Graduates

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County Community Foundations Scholarship Central staff is offering free FAFSA help to recent high school graduates and college students.

As students prepare for college in the fall and need help with their FAFSA applications, the Scholarship Central and GEAR UP staff will be available to assist.

“We’ll sit down with the student and parent/guardian and we will go through the application online. The FAFSA is a free application for Federal Student Aid and we’ll go through and fill out all the students’ information. We require 2019 taxes from the parents/guardians and we also require, if the student works, to have their taxes as well,” GEAR UP Advisor and FAFSA Liaison Summer Jacobs said.

Students can send their FAFSA applications to up to 10 schools. Schools may have different deadlines than others. Students are encouraged to check each school’s deadline for the applications to ensure they can apply in time.

“It’s very important for the students to go through this process because they can earn free money to go to school and may not realize it. They can qualify for the federal grant as well as grants from each school. It can even be used if they have good grades or if they did good on the ACT. Each school offers many different things,” Jacobs said.

FAFSA workshops can be held virtually via ZOOM, Monday through Thursday from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. The staff and advisors can also meet in person at The Walk Café and Bakery from 8:00 a.m. to noon. No meeting is required if you attend the workshop at The Walk Café and Bakery.

Parents and students need to bring their SSN and birth dates, 2019 W-2 forms, 2019 Federal Tax Returns, 2019 Untaxed Income Records and any other 2019 financial documents.

To schedule a meeting, visit the MCCF website.