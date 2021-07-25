Man, woman shot dead in vehicle outside apartment complex

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A man and woman were shot to death as they were sitting in a vehicle outside a Toledo apartment complex, authorities said.

Toledo police said officers responded to the shooting outside the Birmingham Terrace apartment complex in East Toledo at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday.

A police sergeant told the Toledo Blade that 27-year-old Willie Walker and 23-year-old Elisa Molina were killed while sitting in a vehicle. Witnesses initially reported hearing multiple gunshots.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests were immediately reported; anyone with information was asked to call authorities.

