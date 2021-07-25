Gio Reyna missed Dortmund exhibition because of thigh injury

Sports
Associated Press

American winger Gio Reyna missed Borussia Dortmund’s exhibition against Athletic Bilbao because of a thigh injury sustained during warmups.

Dortmund said the injury was slight and the 18-year-old was replaced by Göktan Gürpüz in the starting lineup for the 2-0 loss Satuday at St. Gallen, Switzerland.

Dortmund opens the Bundesliga season on Aug. 14 at home against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The U.S. starts World Cup qualifying on Sept. 2 at El Salvador.

___

