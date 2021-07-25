Cast of Hayfever prepares for Upcoming Play

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The cast of Hayfever have been preparing for their upcoming play and had a rehearsal this afternoon at the Zanesville Community Theatre.

The cast have been rehearsing for about six weeks and counting down the days for their show.

The comic play was written by Noel Coward in 1924 in which he considers it to be one of his finest but may not be one that many people have seen. A husband and wife hope to have a quiet weekend but it turns to an exhausting and hilarious finale. A houseful of drama waits to be ignited as misunderstandings and tempers flare.

“It’s very funny and basically takes place at the house of the Bliss’s at their country estate. The last name doesn’t indicate what the weekend is going to be. It’s a very crazy, bohemian family. They all invite people over for the weekend but they don’t tell each other,” Hayfever Director Sheryl Wise said.

The Zanesville Community Theatre has been able to put on a few shows this year, but this show will be the first where they can host a full house. Everyone is excited about having a bigger audience.

“Live theatre is finally coming back. I think that’s the most exciting thing for us. We’ve had so many difficulties with all the shutdowns and everything. We’re finally getting back to the place where we can actually have an audience and to be able to do what we all love to do.” Wise said.

The Hayfever show dates are July 30 and 31 and August 6 and 7 at 7:00 p.m. and August 1 and 8 at 2:30 p.m. at the Zanesville Community Theatre. Shows are $15 for adults and $10 for children. You can purchase tickets by visiting ZCT.org or calling (740)-455-6487.

