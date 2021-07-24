The Barn hosting all-day Veterans Appreciation Event Today

All day today and tonight, The Barn laid host to a veterans appreciation event put on by the Veterans Appreciation Foundation.

It started with a free breakfast in the morning provided by The Barn which served more than 250 individuals including veterans and their family members. During the afternoon a silent auction began taking place which will end soon after the evening’s music selection begins playing.

“We’re going to have the auction go on until around eight o’clock. We have the items here ready to be auctioned. Then starting actually at seven o’clock, we’re going to have the band ‘Up To No Good’ they’re going to play up on stage; amazing country band… Music, fellowship, joining us there’s still a lot of veterans down here. Just enjoyed time talking to them and sharing stories all those kind of things, its pretty awesome, pretty amazing,” Jim Watson, owner of The Barn stated.

All the items in the silent auction that were handmade were donated and made by local artists and organizations right here in Zanesville. The benefit of the auctioned items being donated is that every penny earned will go straight to the Veterans Appreciation Foundation.

“Everything you see here was donated. So therefore, every dollar we make is one hundred percent profit to us. (edit) And so, it’s going to go to something really really really worthwhile,” Wayne Clark, president of Veterans Appreciation Foundation stated.

The funds will help pay for Honor Flights for Muskingum County veterans, visits to veterans in nursing homes on Christmas and Veterans Day, military funerals, to name a few things. Tomorrow the V-A-F has their golf outing at Green Valley planned to continue their veterans appreciation festivities.