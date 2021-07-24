Sports Betting Line

Sports
Associated Press23
MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -155 Atlanta +135
San Diego -167 at MIAMI +130
at CINCINNATI -180 St. Louis +155
at CHICAGO CUBS -180 Arizona +155
at SAN FRANCISCO -180 Pittsburgh +155
at L.A. DODGERS -180 Colorado +155
American League
Tampa Bay -165 at CLEVELAND +145
at BOSTON -130 N.Y. Yankees +110
at HOUSTON -220 Texas +180
at MINNESOTA -120 L.A. Angels -100
at KANSAS CITY -115 Detroit -105
Oakland -120 at SEATTLE -100
Interleague
at BALTIMORE -125 Washington +100
at N.Y. METS -130 Toronto +110
at MILWAUKEE -130 Chicago White Sox +110

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Mets newcomer Hill expected to start Sunday vs Toronto

Associated Press

Steelers’ T.J. Watt focused on football, not contract status

Associated Press

Flyers trade Voracek to Blue Jackets on busy Day 2 of draft

Associated Press