Ron Capps lead Funny Car qualifying at NHRA Sonoma Nationals

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Ron Capps led Funny Car qualifying Friday night in the NHRA Sonoma Nationals.

Capps had a 3.897-second run at 328.78 mph in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat during the lone qualifying session of the day at Sonoma Raceway.

“This race, for me, it’s a home race,” Capps said. “I grew up not far from here and there’s a lot of family and friends here. This race is always cool for me, and the fans here are waiting for you and they make you feel so good. This is what it’s all about. I came here as a kid as a crew member and to be in a racecar and make a run on this track with the sun going down, it’s epic.”

Brittany Force led in Top Fuel, Matt Hartford in Pro Stock and Andrew Hines in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Force had a 3.694 at 329.42, Hartford ran a 6.533 at 209.92 in a Chevrolet Camaro, and Hines had a 6.761 at 201.67 on a Buell.