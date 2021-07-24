Genesis HealthCare Holds Groundbreaking for Coshocton Medical Center

Genesis HealthCare System held a groundbreaking
ceremony Friday, July 23, to kick off the construction of the Genesis Coshocton Medical Center.
The state-of-the-art facility will provide improved access to high-quality, advanced healthcare to
Coshocton County residents. It will open in early 2023.
“Today marks the beginning of a new era of healthcare in the Coshocton area,” said Matthew
Perry, President and CEO, Genesis HealthCare System. “This ceremony symbolizes the
excitement that is building for the Genesis Coshocton Medical Center. Our new facility will
combine superior clinical information technology, advanced clinical equipment, and the latest in
healthcare facility design with the best physicians, nurses, technologists and support staff to
create the optimum patient experience.”
Located at 48119 US 36, Coshocton, the Genesis Coshocton Medical Center will have 60,000 sq.
ft. of floor space in a one-story structure that features a modern design with amenities to enhance
the patient experience. Services available include an Emergency Department; Outpatient Surgery
Center; overnight observation unit; imaging department; laboratory; pharmacy; cardiac
diagnostics; respiratory therapy; physical, occupational and speech therapies; and a medical
office building for physician specialists. The facility will be staffed by 200+ full-time employees.
The project is supported by the community through generous gifts from the Montgomery
Foundation, the Coshocton Foundation and the Genesis HealthCare Foundation.