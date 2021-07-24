Updated on Saturday, July 24th 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT

Sunday: Partly sunny skies with a possible shower or storm. High of 88°.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Hot with a high of 90°.

Tuesday: Sunny skies with possibly hazy skies and moderate air quality. Hot with a high of 90°.

Wednesday: Sunny skies with possibly hazy skies. Hot with a high of 90°.

Thursday: Partly sunny skies with an afternoon shower or storm possible. High of 89°.

Friday: Sunny skies with a high of 84°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 84°.

DISCUSSION:

A slow moving cold front won’t drop temperatures much but will provide enough instability for rain chances Sunday and Monday, albeit rain chances aren’t significant and decrease with time progression towards Tuesday. High pressure will dominate throughout the middle part of the week allowing temperatures to warm into the 90s.

Air quality midweek will be moderate as wildfire smoke and ozone are in mild concentrations under the high pressure. Thursday brings increased rain chances as a front passes which will cool things down significantly and clear out the air.

Connect with me:

Twitter: @GunnarConsolWx

Facebook: Meteorologist Gunnar Consol

E-Mail: gconsol@whizmediagroup.com