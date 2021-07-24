7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Gunnar Consol575165

Updated on Saturday, July 24th 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT

Sunday: Partly sunny skies with a possible shower or storm. High of 88°.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Hot with a high of 90°.

Tuesday: Sunny skies with possibly hazy skies and moderate air quality. Hot with a high of 90°.

Wednesday: Sunny skies with possibly hazy skies. Hot with a high of 90°. 

Thursday: Partly sunny skies with an afternoon shower or storm possible. High of 89°.

Friday: Sunny skies with a high of 84°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 84°.

DISCUSSION:

A slow moving cold front won’t drop temperatures much but will provide enough instability for rain chances Sunday and Monday, albeit rain chances aren’t significant and decrease with time progression towards Tuesday. High pressure will dominate throughout the middle part of the week allowing temperatures to warm into the 90s. 

Air quality midweek will be moderate as wildfire smoke and ozone are in mild concentrations under the high pressure. Thursday brings increased rain chances as a front passes which will cool things down significantly and clear out the air.

Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

