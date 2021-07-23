Veterans Appreciation Picnic held today at American Legion Post #29

DOWNTOWN ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution with the help of Blue Star Mothers of Cohocton held a picnic for veterans and their families at the American Legion Post today.

The DAR does this kind act of service to thank the veterans for their service to our country.

“I’m with the Muskingum Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and we’ve been doing this for several years. And we’ve invited as many Veterans and their families to come and we’ve got lots of familiar faces that have joined us today,” Mary Ann DeVolld, regent of the Muskingum County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution stated.

Darrel Spencer, a Vietnam veteran who served in 1969, said he enjoys the company of others the most and his favorite thing to eat at the picnic is always candy and ice cream. He also touted the enjoyment he gets not only for recognition of his service but also a break from his day-to-day routine.

“It definitely helps when we get older to have a place to go every now and then that changes the routine of life,” Darrel Spencer, a Vietnam veteran stated.

Fortunately for veterans, there are more activities planned for them this weekend. The Veterans Appreciation Foundation hopes to see veterans at the Barn tomorrow for breakfast, concerts, and a good time filled with comradery. More information on that event can be found on The Barn’s or the Veteran’s Appreciation Foundation’s Facebook page.