TruLight Ministries gears up for ‘One Night in a Box’ Fundraiser in September

Gunnar Consol

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-TruLight Ministries is preparing for its 6th annual One Night in a Box Fundraiser on Friday, September 3rd from 7PM to 7AM. Funds raised from this event will help TruLight Ministries to pay for renovations to the building including a lounging area, showering space, and laundry facilities for its guests.

The fundraiser not only raises funds for the ministry but also increases awareness and improves empathy for homelessness and homeless individuals.

“Participants can go on our Facebook page or on our website. And they can register, sign up for that. The goal is for participants to gather sponsorships, just different people; family, friends, businesses, whoever they can find to sponsor them. And then they come out and they sleep in a box overnight,” Edward Swartz, executive director for TruLight Ministries stated.

Before the sleeping event kicks off, they will have many exciting festivities going on prior to the participant’s night in a box. 

“So from 7PM to 9PM, it’s kind of like a community block party. We’ll have a live band here, we’ll have free food, refreshments, and then around 9PM to 9:30PM is when we kind of settle down and we start passing out the boxes. People will start picking spots in the parking lot where they want to set up their box, if they want to bring a blanket or a sleeping bag they can. So they sleep out in a box overnight and we raise money for our homeless ministry,” Swartz said.

They will have designated guards to make sure everyone’s safe at every hour of the night and as an added perk, TJ’s restaurant will provide breakfast to all participants in the morning. For more information and to register you can head to the TruLight Ministry’s Facebook page.

