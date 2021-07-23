Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl to Begin Serving Breakfast starting Monday

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A Zanesville dessert stable, will begin to serve up breakfast to not only be the place to go at the end of the day, but also to start it off.

As of now, there’s a lack of local eateries that serve up breakfast. Joe Baker, the owner of Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl, is looking to change that with new morning hours to serve breakfast.

“We’re going to start at 6:30AM to 9:30AM… The hours are subjective to the amount of business that we end up getting from it,” Joe Baker, owner of Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl stated.

Of course, if ice cream for breakfast is your thing, they won’t stop you, but Tom’s Ice Cream bowl will be dishing up some new food to accompany these new early hours.

“We have ham, bacon, sausage; sandwiches of all those, we’re trying ot use croissants for bacon, egg, and cheese; sausage, egg, and cheese. We’re going to have pancakes, french toast, cheesy potatoes, hashbrowns, my manager has us making fresh cinnamon sugar donuts to see how those go,” Baker said.

Not only will this be the only mom-and-pop restaurant to serve breakfast in Zanesville for the first time in a while, Joe Baker, thinks another selling point is the patio on which patrons can enjoy breakfast in the sunshine. Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl will begin its new breakfast hours this Monday.