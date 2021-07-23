Sports Betting Line

Sports
Associated Press14
MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -145 Arizona +123
at PHILADELPHIA -115 Atlanta -105
San Diego -135 at MIAMI +112
at CINCINNATI -178 St. Louis +150
at SAN FRANCISCO -253 Pittsburgh +202
at L.A. DODGERS -255 Colorado +205
American League
at BOSTON -150 N.Y. Yankees +127
at HOUSTON -198 Texas +165
Tampa Bay -132 at CLEVELAND +105
at MINNESOTA -130 L.A. Angels +110
at KANSAS CITY -115 Detroit -105
Oakland -135 at SEATTLE +112
Interleague
Washington -162 at BALTIMORE +140
at MILWAUKEE -120 Chicago White Sox -100
Toronto -120 at N.Y. METS -100

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Báez, Chirinos homer, Davies wins as Cubs pound D-backs 8-3

Associated Press

Yankees pitchers Cortes, Loaisiga activated from COVID list

Associated Press

Guardians chosen as new name for Cleveland’s baseball team

Associated Press