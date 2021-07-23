Sports Betting Line

|MLB
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-145
|Arizona
|+123
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-115
|Atlanta
|-105
|San Diego
|-135
|at
|MIAMI
|+112
|at CINCINNATI
|-178
|St.
|Louis
|+150
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-253
|Pittsburgh
|+202
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-255
|Colorado
|+205
|American League
|at BOSTON
|-150
|N.Y.
|Yankees
|+127
|at HOUSTON
|-198
|Texas
|+165
|Tampa Bay
|-132
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+105
|at MINNESOTA
|-130
|L.A.
|Angels
|+110
|at KANSAS CITY
|-115
|Detroit
|-105
|Oakland
|-135
|at
|SEATTLE
|+112
|Interleague
|Washington
|-162
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+140
|at MILWAUKEE
|-120
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|-100
|Toronto
|-120
|at
|N.Y.
|METS
|-100
