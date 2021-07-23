Benzema tests positive for virus, delays start with Madrid

Sports
Associated Press20

MADRID (AP) — Striker Karim Benzema tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of preseason training, Real Madrid said Friday.

The club did not elaborate on the France forward’s condition in a short statement.

Benzema had been expected to return to Madrid on Friday to start training, but due to the positive test result he will stay in Lyon, France, while infected.

The 33-year-old Benzema will have to remain in quarantine for 10 days. He hasn’t played since France was eliminated from the European Championship on June 28.

Madrid plays its first match of the season at Alavés on Aug. 14.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Opening ceremony of virus-delayed Tokyo Olympics begins at a vast national stadium kept mostly empty by the pandemic

Associated Press

As Tokyo Games open, can Olympic flame burn away the funk?

Associated Press

The Latest: IOC says 206 teams will be part of opening

Associated Press