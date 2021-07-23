Balderson Seeks Post Office Dedication for Medal of Honor Recipient Ron Rosser

U.S. Congressman Troy Balderson has introduced legislation to rename the Roseville Post Office after a local hero.

Balderson wants to dedicate the facility for Ohio Medal of Honor Recipient Ron Rosser.

Rosser was a fearless patriot who put family over self, saved countless lives in the Korean War and was willing to charge directly into enemy fire for his country. Upon his return home, Rosser was awarded the medal in a White House Rose Garden ceremony led by President Harry S. Truman.

The newly dedicated post office will be known as the Ronald E. Rosser Post Office.