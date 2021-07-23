Animal Shelter Society’s Pet of the Week: Tyson!

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Everybody meet Tyson. He is the animal shelter’s pet of the week. He has been with the shelter for approximately three months.

He was a found and rescued animal to the shelter. When he was found on the run he was malnourished and injured. Since then, Tyson has healed, put on healthy weight, is one of the most loving pooches in the shelter, and is ready to extend that love to a new guardian.

“As you can see he’s a very healthy dog, he does well. He is approximately, from what we can gather, a little over four years old. He is an American Terrier Pitbull, he does well with other dogs, there’s been no issues. Cats may be an issue, he likes to chase. So, we would probably be careful and maybe not adopt out to a family who has a feline in their residence. But he’s very very loving, and he’s bounced back from what we can probably consider not a really good healthy situation for him,” April Cohagen-Gibson, general manager of Animal Shelter Society Inc. stated.

Like every cat and dog at the animal shelter, he is already neutered, up to date on vaccinations, microchipped, and ready for adoption. His ideal home would be a family or individual with an active lifestyle.

“Tyson is very active. He would want to be out and about. It would be great for him to have a fenced in backyard. You know, part of that background check that we do, we do check for that… Tyson would really like to have a fence and a little bit of space to run. And he likes his attention. He likes people,” Cohagen-Gibson said.

Anyone interested in adopting Tyson and set up an appointment with the animal shelter. The appointment will allow you, your family, and any current pets to interact with Tyson and see how he fits into your family. The Animal Shelter also has an upcoming fundraiser called “Day in the Dog House” and if you’re interested in learning more you can give the animal shelter a call at (740)-452-1077.