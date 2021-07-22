Young Swimmers Shine at Local Meet

It was a perfect evening for some fun in the sun and competitive swimming, as the Dresden Swim Center was at the epicenter of the action.

The hometown Dorados were in action for an official Tri-County Aquatic League meet with a special welcome to non-league squads St. Clairsville and Barnesville.

Around 93 kids participated in various events like the all strokes, freestyle, butterfly, back and breast stroke.

Melodie Rule and Reese Espenlaub finished first and second in the 100 yard medley relay. In the 8 and under 100 yard medley relay Addison Carpenter and Lillian Mamone stood out.

AJ Mamone, Christian Spangler and Tillman Hawk had a night finishing first and second in the boys 15-18 200m medley relay, among other notable results.

An event that brings a lot of commerce and recognition to the beautiful Dresden Swim Center.

“This Dresden Dorados team has just been awesome. It’s a blessing for this community, first time this pool has ever been used for competition. Most of our meets have had 200 swimmers. It’s just been awesome to bring business back to the Dresden community,” said Christi Holmes.

Recently the Straker Foundation donated $100,000 grant to renovate the pool and building at the Swim Center to renovate the pool and building.