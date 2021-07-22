Three Recent Maysville Graduates awarded Maysville and South Zanesville Alumni Association Scholarship

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Today, three recent Maysville High School graduates attended a scholarship banquet at Eaglesticks where they were each awarded a scholarship they can use to pay for a variety of college expenses.

The Maysville and South Zanesville Alumni Associations have been working together and awarding scholarships collectively for eleven years now. They manage 50 different scholarship funds, and has over 200 scholarship recipients with awards ranging from $250-$1,500.

“They are available to Maysville students only, so it’s a pretty small group of students that they can pull from. But it’s a great resource for the students at Maysville High School. We are really excited to be able to welcome these students into a pool of students that have been receiving this scholarship for a long time,” Katie McCarthy, manager of education programs at Muskingum County Community Foundation stated.

The Maysville and South Zanesville Alumni Association scholarship had three recipients this year with each of them receiving $1,000. All of the recipients are Maysville graduates. One of the recipients, Sydney Hill, is attending Bowling Green State University in the fall and appreciates a bit of the financial weight being lifted.

“Receiving the South Zanesville Alumni scholarship is going to help me pay for my college tuition, and buy books, and got me one step closer to being able to get to college and get a degree in early childhood education.(edit)It’s really appreciated that there’s scholarships out here in my county and community that I can apply for and receive to help me lessen the burden of attending college,” Sydney Hill, one of the scholarship recipients stated.

The other two recipients of the scholarship are Treva Hampp and Mya Tracy.

If you’re interested in learning more about the scholarship, donating to the scholarship, or applying for next year’s award you can go to the Muskingum County Community Foundation’s website.