The Barn hosts Veterans Appreciation Event this Saturday

Local News
Gunnar Consol74

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Come one, come all! The Veterans Appreciation Foundation is partnering with The Barn to have an all day appreciation celebration for veterans and their loved ones.

They’ll be serving breakfast to all veterans and those who accompany them from 8-10AM. The breakfast will include scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage gravy biscuits, and hashbrowns.

“We’re going to feed probably 110-125 veterans and whoever they bring with them. Breakfast here, compliments of Jim Watson and the Barn, and then starting about ten we’re going to have a bunch of items out for a silent auction that will go on till seven or eight at night,” Jack Brady, vice-president of the Veterans Appreciation Foundation stated.

All funds raised from the silent auction will go towards many noble causes like sending veterans on Honor Flights to Washington D.C.. Veterans have sacrificed a lot for our country, and The Barn couldn’t be more appreciative of their service and are happy to do their part to give back. 

“It gives us an opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to some amazing veterans that paved the way for the freedoms that we enjoy every day. Then also, we’re going to have some great music. Matt Frampton and Friends will be down here at two o’clock, Up To No Good with Steve Zimba and his gang will be down here at seven o’clock. So we’re excited to have some amazing music and just be able to say ‘thank you’ to those veterans that have been out here and have served our country,” Jim Watson, owner of The Barn stated.

If you can’t make it to this weekend’s veteran appreciation day, the Veteran Appreciation Foundation holds monthly free breakfast banquets. You can learn more about what the VAF does, donate, and learn more about their next upcoming events on their website

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

Related Posts

Hazardous Material Recycling Event to be held at OUZ this Saturday

Gunnar Consol

Shooting Suspect Changes Plea

Nichole Hannahs

Former Most Wanted in Court

Nichole Hannahs