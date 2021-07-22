The Barn hosts Veterans Appreciation Event this Saturday

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Come one, come all! The Veterans Appreciation Foundation is partnering with The Barn to have an all day appreciation celebration for veterans and their loved ones.

They’ll be serving breakfast to all veterans and those who accompany them from 8-10AM. The breakfast will include scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage gravy biscuits, and hashbrowns.

“We’re going to feed probably 110-125 veterans and whoever they bring with them. Breakfast here, compliments of Jim Watson and the Barn, and then starting about ten we’re going to have a bunch of items out for a silent auction that will go on till seven or eight at night,” Jack Brady, vice-president of the Veterans Appreciation Foundation stated.

All funds raised from the silent auction will go towards many noble causes like sending veterans on Honor Flights to Washington D.C.. Veterans have sacrificed a lot for our country, and The Barn couldn’t be more appreciative of their service and are happy to do their part to give back.

“It gives us an opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to some amazing veterans that paved the way for the freedoms that we enjoy every day. Then also, we’re going to have some great music. Matt Frampton and Friends will be down here at two o’clock, Up To No Good with Steve Zimba and his gang will be down here at seven o’clock. So we’re excited to have some amazing music and just be able to say ‘thank you’ to those veterans that have been out here and have served our country,” Jim Watson, owner of The Barn stated.

If you can’t make it to this weekend’s veteran appreciation day, the Veteran Appreciation Foundation holds monthly free breakfast banquets. You can learn more about what the VAF does, donate, and learn more about their next upcoming events on their website.