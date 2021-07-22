Sports Betting Line

Sports
Associated Press24
MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -145 Arizona +128
at PHILADELPHIA -130 Atlanta +115
San Diego -220 at MIAMI +180
at CINCINNATI -151 St. Louis +134
at SAN FRANCISCO -177 Pittsburgh +157
at L.A. DODGERS -334 Colorado +260
American League
Tampa Bay -115 at CLEVELAND -105
N.Y. Yankees -108 at BOSTON -106
at HOUSTON -236 Texas +198
at KANSAS CITY -120 Detroit +103
L.A. Angels -107 at MINNESOTA -107
Oakland -113 at SEATTLE -102
Interleague
Washington -130 at BALTIMORE +113
at N.Y. METS -120 Toronto +103
at MILWAUKEE -117 Chicago White Sox +100

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Milwaukee Bucks’ fans celebrate NBA championship with parade

Associated Press

Darren Clarke, James Kingston share Senior British Open lead

Associated Press

Pats’ Gilmore, 7 others will start training camp on PUP list

Associated Press