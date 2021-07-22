Sports Betting Line

MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -145 Arizona +128 at PHILADELPHIA -130 Atlanta +115 San Diego -220 at MIAMI +180 at CINCINNATI -151 St. Louis +134 at SAN FRANCISCO -177 Pittsburgh +157 at L.A. DODGERS -334 Colorado +260 American League Tampa Bay -115 at CLEVELAND -105 N.Y. Yankees -108 at BOSTON -106 at HOUSTON -236 Texas +198 at KANSAS CITY -120 Detroit +103 L.A. Angels -107 at MINNESOTA -107 Oakland -113 at SEATTLE -102 Interleague Washington -130 at BALTIMORE +113 at N.Y. METS -120 Toronto +103 at MILWAUKEE -117 Chicago White Sox +100

