Shooting Suspect Changes Plea

A plea hearing took place in Common Pleas Court in connection to a March shooting incident on Bates Street in Zanesville.

Terrell McConnell changed his plea to guilty to charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm over a roadway and tampering with evidence. He also plead guilty to one count of possession of drugs.

Judge Mark Fleegle ordered a pre-sentence investigation and continued his bond.

Zanesville Police Chief Tony Coury said an altercation led to the shooting and the victim was shot in the arm and taken to Genesis with non life-threatening injuries.