Shooting Suspect Changes Plea

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs68

A plea hearing took place in Common Pleas Court in connection to a March shooting incident on Bates Street in Zanesville.

Terrell McConnell changed his plea to guilty to charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm over a roadway and tampering with evidence. He also plead guilty to one count of possession of drugs.

Judge Mark Fleegle ordered a pre-sentence investigation and continued his bond.

Zanesville Police Chief Tony Coury said an altercation led to the shooting and the victim was shot in the arm and taken to Genesis with non life-threatening injuries.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Nichole Hannahs

Related Posts

Former Most Wanted in Court

Nichole Hannahs

Hearing Pleads “Not Guilty”

Nichole Hannahs

Perry County Fair underway until Saturday

Gunnar Consol