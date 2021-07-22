Kraken Pick Blue Jackets’ Bayreuther to join Team

A new team needs players.

Seattle will have an expansion team in the NHL next season and Wednesday they stocked their roster in an expansion draft.

One of the the new players include the Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Gavin Bayreuther. Bayreuther was an unrestricted free agent for the CBJ. He signed with Columbus as a free agent in 2020 and played mostly for the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters. He played just 9 games in Columbus, recording one goal and no assists.

Seattle who’s nickname is the Kraken will be in the Pacific Division bringing the NHL to an even 32 teams.