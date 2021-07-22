Hearing Pleads “Not Guilty”

A Zanesville man arrested in connection with the rape of a toddler made an appearance in court.

In front of Judge Mark Fleegle in Common Pleas Court, 65-year-old Robert Hearing pled not guilty to multiple counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material, gross sexual imposition, rape, kidnapping and trafficking in persons.

Hearing’s bond was continued at $1 million. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said the child was two years old and Hearing’s rape charge carries the potential for life in prison.