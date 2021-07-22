Hazardous Material Recycling Event to be held at OUZ this Saturday

Local News
Gunnar Consol102

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Recycling and Litter Prevention Center is having a hazardous material recycling drive this Saturday from 9AM to 2PM in the parking lot of Ohio University Zanesville on Newark road. 

They said a lot of these materials are improperly disposed of which can contaminate non-hazardous recyclables, seep into the water supply, and lead to environmental degradation. Many of these hazardous materials are common household items that can’t be thrown into the regular trash.

“They’re going to be taking household cleaners, motor oil, transmission fluid, batteries, lightbulbs, fluorescent tubes, and different cleaners and solvents,” Mark Schneider, recycling supervisor of Muskingum County Recycling and Litter Prevention stated.

Properly recycling these hazardous materials isn’t just about having a clean conscience, it’s vital to keeping the environment and the health of humans and animals safe. 

“It also helps keep it out of the environment in general. You know when you take it where it’s actually supposed to go instead of just chucking it over a hill or something… It can get in the water you drink and the animals drink. You know, farmers, their cattle drink out of creeks and streams and that can leach down into them and it can do a lot of harm to pretty much everybody,” Schneider said.

If you find yourself with hazardous materials after the event has passed you can save it up for the next collection. And if you have tires or TV electronics collecting dust, don’t toss them, as they’ll have another recycling event specific for those materials this upcoming fall. A full list of hazardous materials able to be recycled can be found online

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

Related Posts

Shooting Suspect Changes Plea

Nichole Hannahs

Former Most Wanted in Court

Nichole Hannahs

Hearing Pleads “Not Guilty”

Nichole Hannahs