Felipe Mora scores in stoppage time, Timbers beat LAFC 2-1

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Felipe Mora scored in stoppage time to give the Portland Timbers a 2-1 victory over Los Angeles FC on Wednesday night.

Diego Valeri opened the scoring for the Timbers in the second minute with his 100th goal with Portland Portland (6-6-1) and second of the season.

LAFC (6-5-3) tied in the 16th minute with Vela’s goal, his fifth for this season.

Mora, who came off the bench in the 74th minute, scored for amid a scramble by both teams in the final moments.

The loss snapped a LAFC’s three-game winning streak.

The Timbers were without defender Claudio Bravo midfielder Eryk Williamson. Bravo, is with Argentina in the Tokyo Olympics, and Williamson with the U.S. in the Gold Cup.