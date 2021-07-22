Chamber of Commerce Selling Tickets to Leadership Training Seminar in September

DOWNTOWN ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce is selling tickets to its leadership training seminar. The seminar will include 12 high profile individuals who are prominent leaders in their fields. A few speakers include Rainn Wilson, Dwight from The Office; Cris Carter, a Pro Football Hall of Fame Wide Receiver; and more.

The Chamber thinks this will be an enriching and unique opportunity to learn valuable experience from leaders in each person’s respective field. To accomplish this, they’re partnering with Leadercast.

“The Chamber is partnering with Leadercast to present a leadership training series for local business people and members of our community. So it’s a great opportunity to hear from twelve nationally and some internationally recognized leaders in multiple industries talking on leadership entrepreneurism, community leadership, thought leadership, and even have some foundation leadership. It’s a great opportunity and a low-cost opportunity for us to bring these speakers to our businesses and our community’s screens,” Dana Matz, president of the Zanesville-Muskingum Chamber of Commerce stated.

Unlike many digital events that occurred in the past year, this is different than a virtual event like a Zoom meeting. It will be a video conference one can watch at their leisure.

“And by screens, this is not a virtual event, it is a video event… The first four Wednesdays in September, anybody that buys a ticket will receive a video link and then they have 48 hours to watch the video link,” Matz said.

Individuals interested in the event can go to the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce website to learn more about the event, the speakers, and to purchase tickets. Tickets are discounted at $99 per person if purchased before August 14th, but for organizations, discounted rates are available at the 10, 25, 50 intervals.