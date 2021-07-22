Updated on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT

THURSDAY: Areas of fog possible during the early morning. Otherwise; clear skies during the morning will give way to mostly clear skies during the afternoon. Highs around 81°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming north around 5 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the overnight. Lows around 59°. North winds around 5 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the morning, and then isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 85°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming southeast at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a a half inch possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the early evening, and then a stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 63°. Southeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

SATURDAY: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible throughout the day. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 87°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 68°.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 68°.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 88°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 68°.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 92°.

On the latest weather map, an area of high pressure was located over Lake Superior with a maximum central pressure of 1024 mb. This area of high pressure has pushed the frontal boundary through our region, although the frontal boundary has stalled across northern Kentucky. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure – L6 – is continuing to remain nearly stationary in the Upper Plains, with one center located near Rapid City, SD with a minimum central pressure of 1009 mb. As for our region, mostly clear skies have generally been the theme. While it is hazy outside, recent estimations from the HRRR suggest that the near surface smoke has diminishing from around 100 µg/m³ down to around 8-12 µg/m³. Regardless, the passage of the cold front in our region allowed for temperatures to generally stay in the upper-70s this afternoon for a high.

As we head through the early evening hours, I am expecting that any lingering clouds in our region will likely quickly diminish, leaving us with clear skies during the late evening and overnight hours. A few cirrus clouds may still be present in our region, however. Otherwise; surface temperatures are likely to drop down to around 53° – 57°, with places like Cambridge and Lancaster possibly trying to reach down to around 50° – 54°, given that the winds tonight will likely be calm. A few areas of patchy fog will be possible in our region during the overnight hours, especially towards sunrise.

The area of high pressure will likely remain in control of our regional weather as we head into the day on Thursday. Clear skies during the morning will likely give way to mostly clear skies during the afternoon. Highs will try to reach upwards of 79° – 83° across the region with the dew point values generally staying in the mid-50s. The winds will increase slightly, but given the presence of the high pressure, I am only expecting them to be from the north at around 5 mph. Near-surface smoke will also likely continue to decrease a bit more in our region as we head into the late afternoon hours on Thursday. Meanwhile, the western portion of the cold front will likely remain stalled out across the Upper Midwest on Friday as L6 continues to drift around the Dakotas.

Mostly clear skies are likely as we head into Thursday Evening. However, a quick moving upper level disturbance will ride along the frontal boundary and towards our region. This will occur at the same time that the area of high pressure will begin to move towards the Appalachian Mountains. Thus, partly cloudy skies will become possible in our region during the overnight hours, and despite the winds being calm, the overnight low temperatures may only reach down to around 57° – 61°. A stray rain shower and thunderstorm will be possible in our region as we head towards sunrise.

The possibility of a lone rain shower and thunderstorm in our region on Friday Morning will then give way to the possibility of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. This will be as the disturbance moves over our region. At the same time, the frontal boundary will begin to drift to the northeast as a warm front, albeit slowly at first. The winds will likely be from the southeast, and thus I am expecting high temperatures to be up around 83° – 87° on Friday Afternoon.

As we head into Friday Night, L6 will begin to move eastwards as a cold front racing out of the Canadian Prairies moves into the Upper Plains. This will cause the warm frontal boundary to quickly lift over our region as we head into Saturday. With the passage of this warm front will come not only hotter temperatures, but also a return to the very muggy conditions. Given the heat and the muggy conditions, I am expecting that a lone rain shower and thunderstorm will be possible in our region at any point during Friday Night and more so going into the day on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will likely reach upwards of 85° – 89° with dew point values in the 60s being rather likely.

The cold frontal boundary will begin to move into the central Great Lakes Region as we head into Saturday Night and going into the day on Sunday. This will allow for a few extra rain showers and thunderstorms to be possible across our region. Otherwise; temperatures will become very hot with highs reaching upwards of 88° – 92° and dew point values likely reaching into the upper-60s. The cold front will then push through the region as we head into Sunday Night or sometime on Monday, thus removing a majority of the precipitation. Regardless, this cold front will likely not be able to give us much relief from the heat as temperatures behind the cold front are likely to remain in the upper-80s. Another system may begin to approach our region as we head into the second half of next work week.

