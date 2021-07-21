Zanesville Port Authority meets to discuss Local Economy and Business Recoveries Post Pandemic.

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority held its monthly meeting today which focused on the local economy.

Members present in the meeting discussed how businesses have recovered since the pandemic, while still being in the midst of it. The Port Authority has been seeing workforce participation increase as well as wages.

“That’s something that we continue to look at in a competitive market when it comes to finding employees. We are outpacing not only the state but the national average in our increase over the past four quarters when it comes to wages,” Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority Executive Director Matt Abbott said.

Seeing these numbers and participation increase is beneficial for the community and economy, especially now as the post pandemic seems to decrease.

“A lot of your local folks that are making dollars, they’re reinvesting those dollars. They may not know it by shopping at local retail centers, restaurants and travelling. Those are all dollars that continue to go back into our economy. So yes, it’s a positive thing, but at the same time we have to be careful and look at the cost of goods and services and those things that continue to rise as well,” Abbott said.

Abbott added that the Port Authority has seen a lot of businesses grow since the pandemic and is hopeful it’ll continue.