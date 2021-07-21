Two Application Deadlines Approaching for Back to School Programs hosted by Eastside Community Ministry

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Tomorrow is the last day to apply for the Eastside Community Ministry Lace Up For Kids and Tools For School programs.

Tools For School is a program to help low-income children and teenagers in the community to begin the school year. Each student will be provided with a backpack filled with supplies. Lace Up For Kids is a program where each child will receive shoes as well as a brand new outfit and underwear.

“It’s two separate programs. Two separate committees and it’s a lot of work on both ends so if you signed up for Lace Up For Kids and you need backpacks, you still need to come here and sign up for tools for school separately,” Executive Director of Eastside Community Ministry Jamie Trout said.

A lot of the events that Eastside Community Ministry holds are community and volunteer run. The organization is still welcoming volunteers to assist with these two programs.

“Without their support, we would not be able to make this happen. We’ve had lots of calls with questions of what works for identification. Really, all you need is an ID for yourself, some type of identification for your child and proof of address,” Trout said.

Muskingum County students are eligible for both programs, and are reminded to apply for both programs separately. Lace Up For Kids is for students in pre-k through twelfth grade and Tools For School is for students from first grade through twelfth

To apply or for more information, visit the Eastside Community Ministry website.

You can also call Eastside Community Ministry at (740)-452-7519.