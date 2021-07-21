State Senator meets with Zanesville Mayor to discuss Brownfield Cleanup

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Ohio State Senator Tim Schaffer and Zanesville Mayor Don Mason met at the old Lear property today to talk about moving forward with its cleanup.

The city of Zanesville has been doing its best to clean up the site. With the help of the city, Ohio EPA, the governor’s office and Senator Schaffer, money has been placed into a budget for the cleanup of Brownfield.

“We looked at the funding and we ended up putting the funding in the budget, $350 million for Brownfield remediation. I want Zanesville to get a share of that, this is obviously a project that needs it. This is a city that needs this kind of help. Zanesville is a legacy city,” Ohio State Senator Tim Schaffer said.

The clean up of the site will be beneficial for businesses and citizens in the area. Mayor Mason added that reestablishing the property will also help Zanesville City Schools and agencies that rely on property tax within the city to help carry them forward.

“This isn’t just our backyard, this is our front yard. We want to clean up our front yard and help establish some of the community pride that is building in our town. The second from an environmental standpoint is if we can remove this environmental block, I believe more businesses will invest on Linden Avenue and more home builders will build in this area,” Zanesville Mayor Don Mason said.

Mayor Mason said they will apply for this funding when the application starts in October.