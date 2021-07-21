Sports Betting Line

Sports
Associated Press24
MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -131 at PHILADELPHIA +115
San Diego -161 at MIAMI +125
at ST. LOUIS -125 Chicago Cubs +110
at L.A. DODGERS -162 San Francisco +148
American League
at DETROIT -118 Texas +102
at BOSTON -175 N.Y. Yankees +140
Tampa Bay -152 at CLEVELAND +120
at MINNESOTA -138 L.A. Angels +122
Oakland -131 at SEATTLE +115

