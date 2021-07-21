Shy K9 Rose in need of Adoption

This week’s K9 in need of adoption is a relative to last week’s dog, Femme.

Meet Rose, Femme’s daughter. The pair came into the adoption center as an owner release at the beginning of May. Rose is around two years old and can be shy at first.

When you approach her naturally she’s a little standoffish and basically what you would want to do is just take your time,” said K9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid. “Just walk to her approach her and just let her know that you aren’t going to do anything to hurt her.

Once she warms up to you, Rose will give you as much attention as you give her.

“Once she does make up with you, she’s always about sitting with you, letting you pet her. She would be one that could absorb as much attention as you’d be willing to give,” said McQuaid.

Rose also does well on car rides and her snack of choice is chicken mcnuggets. She’s ready for adoption. If you’d like to come in and meet her contact the K9 Adoption Center.

As an added note after appearing at last week’s K9 of the week, Femme, Rose’s mother is being fostered.