Sheriff Lutz: Search is on for Missing Area Man

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz is asking for the public’s help to find a missing area man.

He says 69-year-old Elmer Gibson left his home Monday morning for work around 8:00 a.m. and has not returned. Sheriff Lutz says the man was last seen in the Sonora area driving a gold 2011 Ford F150 truck with Ohio License plate FKT9479.

The truck has a 500-gallon water tank in the bed and should be pulling a trailer and a tan ATV. His family says he wears summer plaid shirts, blue jeans and work boots daily but did not see him the morning of the disappearance. Gibson does suffer from some health issues that are of concern.

Anyone with information on Gibson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637.