Perry County Fair underway until Saturday

Local News
Gunnar Consol67

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio- From deep fried foods to deep tried and true tradiations, the Perry County Fair is currently underway at the fairgrounds in New Lexington. 

A variety of experiences, thrills, foods, and pageantry is on display until this Saturday from 8AM-11PM daily. With all that fair going, you’re bound to get hungry, and fortunately there’s something for everyone on the menu. 

“Just all kinds of stuff. Just a variety. If there’s something you’re looking for its here… They got regular french fries everywhere. A lot of ice cream. There’s a couple church booths with some good home cooked food, they got another one down on the end that is some home cooked food by another vendor that’s really good,” Clayton Busse, a Perry County Fair Board member stated.

To keep things interesting, there’s also special one-time events and specials occurring everyday. Tomorrow is Senior Citizens day where individuals over 60 will get free admission, Friday there will be KOI drag racing, and the final special event will occur on Saturday.

“And Saturday, the 24th, it’ll be over with a truck and tractor transfer sled pull. And that’s usually a big draw to a lot of people… Bigfoot’s here and that’s always just kind of a thing that’s fun to see him come back,” Busse said.

Fortunately for fair goers, temperatures have been comfortable, and if you’re interested in attending the Perry County Fair you can find more information on their website. Parking is free, and admission is only $10 per person per day while children 3’ tall or shorter are free.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

Related Posts

State Senator meets with Zanesville Mayor to discuss Brownfield Cleanup

Natalie Comer

Zanesville Port Authority meets to discuss Local Economy and Business Recoveries Post Pandemic.

Natalie Comer

Two Application Deadlines Approaching for Back to School Programs hosted by Eastside Community Ministry

Natalie Comer