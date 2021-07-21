Perry County Fair underway until Saturday

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio- From deep fried foods to deep tried and true tradiations, the Perry County Fair is currently underway at the fairgrounds in New Lexington.

A variety of experiences, thrills, foods, and pageantry is on display until this Saturday from 8AM-11PM daily. With all that fair going, you’re bound to get hungry, and fortunately there’s something for everyone on the menu.

“Just all kinds of stuff. Just a variety. If there’s something you’re looking for its here… They got regular french fries everywhere. A lot of ice cream. There’s a couple church booths with some good home cooked food, they got another one down on the end that is some home cooked food by another vendor that’s really good,” Clayton Busse, a Perry County Fair Board member stated.

To keep things interesting, there’s also special one-time events and specials occurring everyday. Tomorrow is Senior Citizens day where individuals over 60 will get free admission, Friday there will be KOI drag racing, and the final special event will occur on Saturday.

“And Saturday, the 24th, it’ll be over with a truck and tractor transfer sled pull. And that’s usually a big draw to a lot of people… Bigfoot’s here and that’s always just kind of a thing that’s fun to see him come back,” Busse said.

Fortunately for fair goers, temperatures have been comfortable, and if you’re interested in attending the Perry County Fair you can find more information on their website. Parking is free, and admission is only $10 per person per day while children 3’ tall or shorter are free.