Australian equestrian banned from Tokyo Olympics over doping

SYDNEY (AP) — The Australian Olympic Committee said show jumper Jamie Kermond has been removed from the equestrian team for the Tokyo Games after testing positive for cocaine.

Equestrian Australia had earlier said Kermond returned a positive A-sample for a metabolite of cocaine following a test conducted by Sport Integrity Australia on June 26.

It said Kermond was banned from competing at the Tokyo Olympics but had the right to have his B-sample analyzed. The 36-year-old Kermond was expected to make his Olympic debut at Tokyo.

The Australian Olympic Team’s chef de mission Ian Chesterman announced later Wednesday that Kermond’s place in the Australian team had been terminated.

