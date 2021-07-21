Updated on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT

TODAY: Partly Sunny. Stray Shower/Storm. Not as Warm. High 78°

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Pleasant. Low 55°

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Touch Warmer. High 82°

DISCUSSION:

Look for partly sunny skies across SE Ohio today, along with a stray shower/storm chance throughout the day as weak front moves through the region. Temperatures will be much cooler today, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Skies will become mostly clear during the overnight. Temperatures will be cooler, as lows will drop into the mid 50s, along with more comfortable humidity.

As we head into the day on Thursday, more sunshine returns to the region, along with a touch more warmth. Highs will climb back into the lower 80s Thursday afternoon.

As we end the work week, a slight chance for isolated showers/storms will return to the region. Temperatures will once again top off in the lower 80s on Friday.

The weekend will feature more warmth, as highs climb into the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday. A few showers and storms will be possible on Saturday; and scattered showers and storms will be possible on Sunday. Rain chances will linger into the new work week, especially on Monday. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80s to near 90 Monday and Tuesday.

Have a Great Wednesday!

